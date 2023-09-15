The Kansas City Royals (46-101) will look to Michael Massey, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Houston Astros (83-64) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (9-3) for the Astros and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.

Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros' Javier (9-3) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 27 games.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

In 27 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-15) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 26 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.19, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Greinke has recorded two quality starts this season.

Greinke is looking to collect his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

