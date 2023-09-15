Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (83-64) meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (46-101) in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 15. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165. The total for the matchup is listed at 10.5 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 102 times and won 57, or 55.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Astros have gone 14-7 (66.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (30.4%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 10-34 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -225 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.