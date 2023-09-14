Texas High School Football Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Smith County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kings Academy Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Texas High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Brook Hill School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: White Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nacogdoches High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Magnolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
