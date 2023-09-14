How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Cavan Biggio and Marcus Semien will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers meet at Rogers Centre on Thursday, at 7:07 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 206 home runs.
- Texas ranks third in the majors with a .456 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .267 team batting average.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 803.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.263 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- In 21 starts this season, Eovaldi has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Sean Newcomb
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kevin Gausman
|9/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|9/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tanner Bibee
|9/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Gavin Williams
|9/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Tanner Houck
|9/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Houck
