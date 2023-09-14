Cavan Biggio and Marcus Semien will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers meet at Rogers Centre on Thursday, at 7:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 206 home runs.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .456 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .267 team batting average.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 803.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.263 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 21 starts this season, Eovaldi has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Tanner Houck 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.