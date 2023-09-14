Texas High School Football Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Collin County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lancaster High School at McKinney North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
All Saints Episcopal School - Fort Worth at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mark's School Of Texas at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Hill High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Celina, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
