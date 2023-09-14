Texas High School Football Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Bexar County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Saint Mary's Hall School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Burton High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hays High School at Douglass MacArthur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
