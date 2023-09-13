As they try to secure the series sweep, Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (46-99) will take on the Houston Astros (82-64) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. A 9-run total has been set in this contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (10-11, 4.84 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -278 +225 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -275 +220 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-275) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 101 times and won 56, or 55.4%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 5-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Houston has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 45, or 31.9%, of the 141 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL West -349 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.