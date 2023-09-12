Robbie Grossman vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .236 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 walks.
- Grossman has recorded a hit in 57 of 100 games this year (57.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 100), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 27 games this year (27.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (40.0%), including 11 multi-run games (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|45
|.233
|AVG
|.239
|.319
|OBP
|.333
|.380
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|18
|47/23
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.