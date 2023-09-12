Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers' Max Scherzer (12-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Scherzer has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

The 39-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 141 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .262/.335/.412 so far this season.

Springer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 9 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Royals Sep. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

