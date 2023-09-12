Max Scherzer and Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for their respective teams when the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays face off on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 202 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .455.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (787 total runs).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts through 147 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

Scherzer enters this matchup with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams

