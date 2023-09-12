The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers play on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET. George Springer and Marcus Semien have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

The Rangers have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Blue Jays (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Rangers games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 19 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 19-22 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 142 games with a total.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 34-34 32-22 47-41 54-48 25-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.