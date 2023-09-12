Nate Lowe vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 84 walks while hitting .277.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- In 75.4% of his 142 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 52 games this year (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 43.7% of his games this year (62 of 142), with two or more runs 16 times (11.3%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|68
|.287
|AVG
|.267
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.475
|SLG
|.389
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|47
|RBI
|27
|77/39
|K/BB
|66/45
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Ryu (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 2.65 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
