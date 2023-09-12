Leody Taveras vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .270 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- Taveras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.8% of them.
- He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 126), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 39 games this season (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 126 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.278
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.307
|.448
|SLG
|.401
|22
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|28
|56/11
|K/BB
|50/17
|8
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
