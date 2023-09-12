Jeremy Pena vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (batting .318 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .267 with 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (87 of 132), with multiple hits 40 times (30.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (7.6%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 132 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|63
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.324
|OBP
|.329
|.381
|SLG
|.404
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|45/22
|K/BB
|69/15
|8
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 29th of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.45), 26th in WHIP (1.226), and 28th in K/9 (8.4).
