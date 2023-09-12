Chas McCormick vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .285.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including 30 multi-hit games (30.6%).
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has had an RBI in 34 games this season (34.7%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (43 of 98), with two or more runs 10 times (10.2%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.299
|AVG
|.272
|.366
|OBP
|.365
|.545
|SLG
|.489
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|31
|52/15
|K/BB
|52/20
|11
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- The Athletics rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (4-11) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.45), 26th in WHIP (1.226), and 28th in K/9 (8.4).
