Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (11-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 24th start of the season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 6 7.0 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 5.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 6.0 5 0 0 9 1 at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 151 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .270/.365/.446 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

