The Houston Astros (82-63) and the Oakland Athletics (45-99) will go head to head on Tuesday, September 12 at Minute Maid Park, with Justin Verlander getting the nod for the Astros and JP Sears taking the mound for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +240. Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (11-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (4-11, 4.45 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -285 +230 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -300 +240 Astros (-2.5) 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 56 (56%) of those contests.

The Astros have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 75% chance to win.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Athletics have come away with 44 wins in the 140 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have won all of their five games in which they were named as at least a +240 moneyline underdog.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL West -500 - 1st

