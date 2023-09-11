The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.387 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .299 with 18 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 60 walks.

Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with three homers in his last games.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 71 of 96 games this year (74.0%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (25.0%).

In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).

Alvarez has driven in a run in 45 games this year (46.9%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (27.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .287 AVG .310 .396 OBP .430 .483 SLG .684 18 XBH 27 8 HR 18 36 RBI 49 42/27 K/BB 34/33 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings