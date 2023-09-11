Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) and the Texas Rangers (78-64) clashing at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (14-7) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.
- The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Texas has won six of 21 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Texas is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.5 runs per game (777 total runs).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|September 6
|Astros
|L 12-3
|Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander
|September 8
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Sean Newcomb
|September 10
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Bibee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.