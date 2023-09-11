On Monday, Nate Lowe (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .279 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 82 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313.

Lowe has had a hit in 107 of 141 games this season (75.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (27.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 52 games this season (36.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 62 times this season (44.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 67 .287 AVG .270 .377 OBP .372 .475 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 47 RBI 27 77/39 K/BB 64/43 1 SB 0

