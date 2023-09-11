Nate Lowe vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .279 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 82 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313.
- Lowe has had a hit in 107 of 141 games this season (75.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (27.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 52 games this season (36.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 62 times this season (44.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|67
|.287
|AVG
|.270
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.475
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|47
|RBI
|27
|77/39
|K/BB
|64/43
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (14-7) to make his 30th start of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 158 strikeouts through 173 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 24th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
