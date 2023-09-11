On Monday, Mitch Garver (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .286.

Garver has gotten a hit in 46 of 69 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (23.2%).

In 20.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.6%).

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 28 .291 AVG .278 .391 OBP .381 .545 SLG .536 16 XBH 11 9 HR 7 23 RBI 19 43/21 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings