Michael Brantley vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .346.
- Brantley has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (50.0%).
- In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season (37.5%), Brantley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (37.5%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.333
|AVG
|.364
|.375
|OBP
|.333
|.533
|SLG
|.727
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|0/1
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.62).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .173 against him.
