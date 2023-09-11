The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Mason Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .288.

In 64 of 97 games this season (66.0%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).

He has homered in 17.5% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 34 games this season (35.1%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Astros Players vs the Athletics

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .305 AVG .272 .372 OBP .365 .555 SLG .489 20 XBH 18 10 HR 10 32 RBI 31 50/15 K/BB 52/20 11 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings