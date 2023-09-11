How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 198 total home runs.
- Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (750 total).
- The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Valdez (11-9 with a 3.30 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Valdez is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Valdez will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|W 12-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Matt Waldron
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Mason Miller
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Brady Singer
