Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (82-62) taking on the Oakland Athletics (44-99) at 8:10 PM ET on September 11. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Astros, who are favored by our model.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (11-9) against the Athletics and Mason Miller (0-2).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 56, or 56.6%, of those games.

Houston has entered six games this season favored by -275 or more and is 5-1 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 750 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

