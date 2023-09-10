The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .283 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 10 walks.

Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (62 of 93), with multiple hits 24 times (25.8%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (21.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 38 games this year (40.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Other Astros Players vs the Padres

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .325 AVG .239 .341 OBP .269 .626 SLG .447 23 XBH 17 13 HR 8 30 RBI 24 31/3 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings