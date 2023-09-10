Check out the injury report for the Dallas Wings (21-18), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Wings prepare for their matchup against the Atlanta Dream (19-20) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Wings are coming off of a 106-91 win over the Storm in their last outing on Friday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5 Asia Durr Out Knee 4.8 1.1 0.7

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and BSSO

BSSWX and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is posting 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, making 43.6% of her shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Natasha Howard paces the Wings in rebounding (8 per game), and produces 16.5 points and 2.5 assists. She also delivers 1.3 steals (10th in the WNBA) and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Wings get 11.9 points, 9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Teaira McCowan.

Crystal Dangerfield is putting up 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 42.4% of her shots from the field.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -1.5 171.5

