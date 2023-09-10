Sunday's game features the Texas Rangers (77-64) and the Oakland Athletics (44-98) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on September 10) at 2:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-7) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-8).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

BSSW

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 94 times and won 55, or 58.5%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 768 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule