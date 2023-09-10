Nate Lowe vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .277 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 82 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.7% of his games this season (106 of 140), with multiple hits 38 times (27.1%).
- He has homered in 15 games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (12.9%).
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|67
|.283
|AVG
|.270
|.373
|OBP
|.372
|.473
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|45
|RBI
|27
|76/39
|K/BB
|64/43
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.59).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Medina (3-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 5.46 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
