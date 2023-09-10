The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Taveras is batting .268 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 78 games this year (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 39 games this season (31.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (34.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Home Away 61 GP 63 .279 AVG .258 .316 OBP .302 .452 SLG .399 22 XBH 22 8 HR 4 32 RBI 28 55/11 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

