Jeremy Pena vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .267 with 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pena enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .346.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 86 of 130 games this year (66.2%), including 39 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Pena has an RBI in 33 of 130 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.326
|OBP
|.329
|.386
|SLG
|.404
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|44/22
|K/BB
|69/15
|8
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Waldron (0-2) starts for the Padres, his third this season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
