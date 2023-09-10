The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the New York Giants (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in an NFC East showdown.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Cowboys Insights (2022)

Last year, the Cowboys averaged 5.7 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants surrendered (21.8).

The Cowboys collected just 3.3 fewer yards per game (354.9) than the Giants allowed per outing (358.2) last season.

Last season Dallas racked up 135.2 rushing yards per game, just nine fewer yards than New York allowed per contest (144.2).

The Cowboys turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Giants forced a turnover (19) last year.

Cowboys Away Performance (2022)

On the road last year, the Cowboys scored fewer points (24.6 per game) than overall (27.5). They also conceded more (20.6 per game) than overall (20.1).

The Cowboys picked up fewer yards in road games (345.5 per game) than they did overall (354.9), and conceded more (331.8 per game) than overall (330.2).

Dallas picked up 209.5 passing yards per game in away games last season (10.3 fewer than overall), and allowed 199.1 in road games (1.8 fewer than overall).

The Cowboys picked up more rushing yards in road games (136 per game) than they did overall (135.2), but they also gave up more (132.6 per game) than overall (129.3).

The Cowboys successfully converted fewer third downs on the road in 2022 (44.4%) than they did overall (45.5%), but also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (37%) than overall (37.7%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York - NBC 9/17/2023 New York - CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX

