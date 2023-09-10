Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (81-62) will host Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (67-76) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 10, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 10 runs.

Astros vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (10-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Matt Waldron - SD (0-2, 5.12 ERA)

Astros vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Padres Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -155 +130 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -145 +120 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 55, or 56.1%, of those games.

The Astros have a 36-25 record (winning 59% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Padres have come away with 11 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Padres have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -225 - 1st

