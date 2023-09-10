Kyle Tucker and Juan Soto are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres, who meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in baseball with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston is seventh in MLB, slugging .436.

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (738 total runs).

The Astros' .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

France is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

France will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans

