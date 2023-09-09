Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all seven games involving teams from the Patriot League.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Holy Cross Crusaders at Boston College Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ACC Network Extra
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Merrimack Warriors
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|NEC Front Row (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colgate Raiders at Villanova Wildcats
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|FloSports
|Lafayette Leopards at Duke Blue Devils
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ACC Network Extra
|Fordham Rams at Buffalo Bulls
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|VMI Keydets at Bucknell Bison
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
