The UTEP Miners (1-1) are small favorites (-1.5) against the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The over/under is 39.5.

UTEP is compiling 393.5 yards per game on offense (70th in the FBS), and rank 52nd on defense, yielding 291.5 yards allowed per game. Northwestern has been struggling offensively, ranking seventh-worst with 201 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 285 total yards per contest (50th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: BTN

UTEP vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTEP -1.5 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Looking to place a bet on UTEP vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, UTEP went 5-7-0 last season.

The Miners covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

UTEP had four of its 12 games hit the over last season.

UTEP put together a 3-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 60% of those games).

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +100 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Miners have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Bet on UTEP to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UTEP Stats Leaders

Tyrin Smith had 72 receptions for 947 yards (78.9 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games last year.

Gavin Hardison threw for 1,976 yards (164.7 per game), completing 52.5% of his throws, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Hardison scored one touchdown and picked up 76 yards.

On the ground, Reynaldo Flores scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 276 yards (23 per game).

Also, Flores had 49 receptions for 539 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Ronald Awatt scored two touchdowns and picked up 734 yards (61.2 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Cal Wallerstedt registered 61 tackles, 10 TFL, and eight sacks in 12 games last year.

Jadrian Taylor delivered 32 tackles, eight TFL, and 9.5 sacks in 12 games.

In 12 games a season ago, Tyrice Knight posted 60 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception.

In 2022, Kobe Hylton had 57 tackles, six TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.