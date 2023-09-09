Texas vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Texas vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|54.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|54.5
|-290
|+235
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7)
|54.5
|-280
|+225
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Alabama (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 2 Odds
- Troy vs Kansas State
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Utah vs Baylor
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
Texas vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Alabama has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|To Win the Big 12
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.