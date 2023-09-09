The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1). A 69-point over/under is set for the game.

Oregon has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 81 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, Texas Tech is generating 33 points per contest (63rd-ranked). It ranks 102nd in the FBS defensively (35 points given up per game).

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs Texas Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -6.5 -110 -110 69 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 2 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Red Raiders covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more last year (in five opportunities).

In Texas Tech games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Texas Tech was an underdog in eight games last season and won four (50%) of those contests.

Texas Tech had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith last season piled up 1,506 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 66.2% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he put up through the air, Smith added 114 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

As part of the running game, Tahj Brooks rushed for 693 yards and seven touchdowns on 4.7 YPC.

As a receiver, Brooks contributed 28 receptions (on 36 targets) for 170 yards and one touchdown.

SaRodorick Thompson aided the offense by running for 684 yards (52.6 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

Thompson recorded 23 grabs (on 29 targets) for 125 yards and one touchdown in addition to the stats he generated in the ground attack.

To go along with 1,310 passing yards (100.8 yards per game), Tyler Shough aired it out for seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.9%.

Tyler Shough scrambled for 269 yards (3.7 YPC) and four touchdowns as a runner.

Krishon Merriweather helped lead the defense with 99 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks in 13 games.

Kosi Eldridge was on the field for 13 games, collecting one interception to go along with 83 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Dadrion Taylor recorded three interceptions to go along with 64 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in 13 games.

Tyree Wilson was a key player on D last season, with 55 tackles, nine TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

