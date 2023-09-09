The Oregon Ducks are expected to win their matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (+6.5) Under (68.5) Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

Each Red Raiders one game with a set total have hit the over.

Texas Tech games this season have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 18.0 less than the point total in this matchup.

Red Raiders vs. Ducks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 81.0 7.0 81.0 7.0 -- -- Texas Tech 33.0 35.0 -- -- 33.0 35.0

