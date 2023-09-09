The Houston Cougars (1-0) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Rice Owls (0-1). The game has a point total set at 52.5.

Houston is putting up 17.0 points per game on offense (100th in the FBS), and ranks 41st on the other side of the ball with 14.0 points allowed per game. Rice has been sputtering on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 10.0 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 37.0 points per contest (107th-ranked).

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Houston vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Houston -9.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, TJ McMahon passed for 2,102 yards (161.7 yards per game) while putting up 18 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 60.2% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he produced in the passing game, McMahon added 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Bradley Rozner was targeted 83 times, leading to 44 catches, 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey was an important piece of the passing attack last season, posting 58 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

In 13 games last season, Ari Broussard accumulated 251 rushing yards (2.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns.

With 1.5 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL, 66 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games, Myron Morrison was an important player on defense.

On defense, Josh Pearcy delivered 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Chris Conti totaled 70 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack in 13 games.

Gabe Taylor collected 1.0 TFL, 54 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

