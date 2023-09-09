The Texas Rangers (76-64) will aim to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Oakland Athletics (44-97) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) against the Athletics and Kyle Muller (1-5).

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-5, 7.62 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (11-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

Eovaldi has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 6.3 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Athletics

The Athletics are batting .224 this season, 30th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .372 (30th in the league) with 149 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-28 with two doubles in 8 2/3 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller (1-5) takes the mound first for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.62 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.62 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .342 to opposing batters.

Muller has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Muller enters this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Kyle Muller vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .266 batting average, and is second in the league with 1295 total hits and third in MLB action with 765 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.454) and are seventh in all of MLB with 197 home runs.

Muller has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Rangers this season.

