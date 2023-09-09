The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) and UTEP Miners (1-1) will clash in a matchup at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Northwestern vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Ryan Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northwestern 26, UTEP 20

Northwestern 26, UTEP 20 The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

UTEP has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Miners have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than -105.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (-1)



Northwestern (-1) UTEP has one win against the spread in two games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) Northwestern averages 7 points per game against UTEP's 21, amounting to 11.5 points under the matchup's over/under of 39.5.

Splits Tables

Northwestern

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 57.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 30.5 33 28 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

