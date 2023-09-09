The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) visit the Florida International Panthers (1-1) at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

It's been a rough stretch for North Texas, which ranks 12th-worst in total offense (225 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (669 yards per game allowed) in 2023. In terms of points scored Florida International ranks 107th in the FBS (15.5 points per game), and it is 54th on the other side of the ball (17 points allowed per contest).

North Texas vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

North Texas vs. Florida International Key Statistics

North Texas Florida International 225 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (44th) 669 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (128th) 41 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (105th) 184 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148 (111th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has thrown for 174 yards (174 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Johnson has racked up 34 yards on six carries.

Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball seven times for 16 yards (16 per game).

Jay Maclin's 122 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected four catches and two touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught four passes for 27 yards (27 yards per game) this year.

Xzavior Kautai has been the target of one pass and racked up one catch for 12 yards, an average of 12 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has compiled 292 yards (146 per game) while completing 50% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Shomari Lawrence has run the ball 22 times for 165 yards, with one touchdown.

Antonio Patterson has taken 10 carries and totaled 33 yards with one touchdown.

Kris Mitchell paces his team with 203 receiving yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has caught six passes and compiled 84 receiving yards (42 per game).

Jalen Bracey's one catch (on seven targets) has netted him 5 yards (2.5 ypg).

