Mauricio Dubon vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on September 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is 107th in slugging.
- Dubon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .318 with two homers.
- In 72.1% of his 111 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (7.2%), homering in 2.0% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has had an RBI in 31 games this season (27.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.1%).
- He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|58
|.253
|AVG
|.292
|.280
|OBP
|.323
|.342
|SLG
|.453
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|30
|26/8
|K/BB
|35/8
|1
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
