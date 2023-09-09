Jose Altuve vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .315 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 48 of 70 games this season (68.6%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven home a run in 23 games this season (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 40 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.266
|AVG
|.355
|.378
|OBP
|.420
|.395
|SLG
|.678
|9
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|26
|31/21
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|8
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
