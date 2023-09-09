The Baylor Bears should come out on top in their matchup versus the Utah Utes at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Baylor vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+8.5) Over (47) Baylor 29, Utah 26

Week 2 Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Bears.

The Bears are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

The Bears have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

The average point total for Baylor this season is 12 points higher than this game's over/under.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The Utes have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Utes have one win against the spread this year.

The over/under in this game is 47 points, 2.5 higher than the average total in Utah games this season.

Bears vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 24 11 24 11 -- -- Baylor 31 42 31 42 -- --

