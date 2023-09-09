Kyle Tucker will look for his 100th RBI of the year (he has 99) when the Houston Astros (80-62) play the San Diego Padres (67-75) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (6-6) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Astros vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.65 ERA) vs Lugo - SD (6-6, 3.49 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (9-3) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 4.65, a 2.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.282.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 26 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.

Lugo is trying to notch his fifth straight quality start in this matchup.

Lugo is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

