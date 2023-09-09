Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Houston Astros-San Diego Padres matchup at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info

  • When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

  • Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Javier Stats

  • The Astros' Cristian Javier (9-3) will make his 27th start of the season.
  • He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.
  • Javier has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
  • He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB
vs. Yankees Sep. 3 6.0 4 3 3 8 0
at Red Sox Aug. 28 4.0 6 4 4 4 6
vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 5.0 7 3 3 3 3
at Marlins Aug. 15 4.2 6 5 4 2 1
at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3

Alex Bregman Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bregman Stats

  • Alex Bregman has 149 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
  • He's slashing .272/.369/.449 so far this season.
  • Bregman has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Padres Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0
at Rangers Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0
at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0
at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0
vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Ha-Seong Kim Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kim Stats

  • Ha-Seong Kim has recorded 130 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 34 stolen bases.
  • He has a slash line of .273/.364/.424 so far this year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Astros Sep. 8 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 3
vs. Phillies Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Phillies Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Phillies Sep. 4 2-for-6 0 0 3 2 0
vs. Giants Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2

