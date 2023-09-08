Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 4, when he went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI against the Rangers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .283 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 10 walks.

Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with two homers.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 61 of 92 games this year (66.3%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (26.1%).

In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 41.3% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (41.3%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .327 AVG .239 .343 OBP .269 .629 SLG .447 22 XBH 17 13 HR 8 30 RBI 24 29/3 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

