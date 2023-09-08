Leody Taveras vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (76 of 122), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (26.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 38 games this year (31.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.269
|AVG
|.258
|.305
|OBP
|.302
|.448
|SLG
|.399
|22
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|28
|53/10
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.62).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
